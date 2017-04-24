Burnt Riu hotel worker recuperating after surgery in US

One of four injured hotel workers attached to the Riu Reggae Hotel in St James, who was airlifted to a medical facility in the United States of America following an explosion at the hospital last week Thursday, is said to be making improvements.The employee was one of five people injured during the explosion of a boiler pump in a chiller room on the hotels property, which left 27-year-old maintenance manager Sederhori McIntosh and four other colleagues injured. On Friday of last week, the Mayor of Montego Bay, Homer Davis had told reporters that the management of the hotel were making plans to airlift one of the injured workers overseas for treatment.

