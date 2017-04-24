Burnt Riu hotel worker recuperating a...

Burnt Riu hotel worker recuperating after surgery in US

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

One of four injured hotel workers attached to the Riu Reggae Hotel in St James, who was airlifted to a medical facility in the United States of America following an explosion at the hospital last week Thursday, is said to be making improvements.The employee was one of five people injured during the explosion of a boiler pump in a chiller room on the hotels property, which left 27-year-old maintenance manager Sederhori McIntosh and four other colleagues injured. On Friday of last week, the Mayor of Montego Bay, Homer Davis had told reporters that the management of the hotel were making plans to airlift one of the injured workers overseas for treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,581,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC