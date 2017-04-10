BOJ : Jamaica household debt rising f...

BOJ : Jamaica household debt rising faster than income

The Bank of Jamaica at Nethersole Place, Kingston. Household debt is on the rise, at a rate that outpaces income, according to the 2016 Financial Stability report newly released by the central bank.

