Benevolent Easter bunny helps western Jamaica students
Unlike other Easter bunnies, the Sandals Foundation's 'Benevolent Bunny' this year brought school supplies and toys to close to 500 children in western Jamaica. In an initiative dubbed the Benevolent Bunny, team members from Sandals, Beaches and Grand Pineapple in Negril, journeyed to seven schools across Westmoreland and Hanover to assist Easter cheer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
