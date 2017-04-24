Battle lines drawn in MoBay Chamber's...

Battle lines drawn in MoBay Chamber's presidential race

The upcoming elections for the presidency of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry is poised to be a contentious affair as battle lines have been drawn between the supporters of incumbent president Gloria Henry and her challenger, T'shura Gibbs. The situation took an ugly twist with a series of emails questioning the qualification of Gibbs, a top executive of the Jamaica Public Service in western Jamaica.

Chicago, IL

