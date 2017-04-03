Ban lifted, but some consumers say no...

Ban lifted, but some consumers say no to a bully beefa

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

THE Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries yesterday lifted the ban on corned beef imported from South American country Brazil, but some consumers are insisting that they will no longer buy the product. Portfolio Minister Karl Samuda told journalists during a press briefing at the ministry's Hope Gardens office in St Andrew that the ministry's technical team visited Brazil and was able to establish that the sources of Brazilian corned beef imported into the country were not compromised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,463 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC