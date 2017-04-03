Ban lifted, but some consumers say no to a bully beefa

THE Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries yesterday lifted the ban on corned beef imported from South American country Brazil, but some consumers are insisting that they will no longer buy the product. Portfolio Minister Karl Samuda told journalists during a press briefing at the ministry's Hope Gardens office in St Andrew that the ministry's technical team visited Brazil and was able to establish that the sources of Brazilian corned beef imported into the country were not compromised.

