Bacchanal Fridays goes live tonight
Today, the Frenchmen team up with Bacchanal Jamaica to present Ricardo Drue, Fadda Fox, Dei Musicale and DJ Franco at the Mas Camp, National Stadium. Charmain Franklin, Bacchanal Jamaica director, said, "This is going to be our first band night for the season, as the ID Nation band from Antigua will be appearing courtesy of Drue, and they plan to give Soca lovers an exciting live performance."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC