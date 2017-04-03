Bacchanal Fridays goes live tonight

Bacchanal Fridays goes live tonight

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Today, the Frenchmen team up with Bacchanal Jamaica to present Ricardo Drue, Fadda Fox, Dei Musicale and DJ Franco at the Mas Camp, National Stadium. Charmain Franklin, Bacchanal Jamaica director, said, "This is going to be our first band night for the season, as the ID Nation band from Antigua will be appearing courtesy of Drue, and they plan to give Soca lovers an exciting live performance."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC