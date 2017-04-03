Bacchanal Fridays goes live tonight

Today, the Frenchmen team up with Bacchanal Jamaica to present Ricardo Drue, Fadda Fox, Dei Musicale and DJ Franco at the Mas Camp, National Stadium. Charmain Franklin, Bacchanal Jamaica director, said, "This is going to be our first band night for the season, as the ID Nation band from Antigua will be appearing courtesy of Drue, and they plan to give Soca lovers an exciting live performance."

