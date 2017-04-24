Armenian couple in trouble after allegedly buying fake US passports in Jamaica
The Armenian couple who appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week, after they were reportedly caught trying to leave the island for Canada with fake US passports, claimed they were in search of a better life and were sold the passports by a Jamaican man whom they met on a beach in Montego Bay. Edlush Aiko, a 27-year-old mechanic, and his wife, Enka, a 21-year-old hairdresser ,were arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport on April 20, after they reportedly tendered the fake passports to airport officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC