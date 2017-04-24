Armenian couple in trouble after alle...

Armenian couple in trouble after allegedly buying fake US passports in Jamaica

The Armenian couple who  appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week, after they were reportedly caught trying to leave the island for Canada with fake US passports, claimed they were in search of a better life and were sold the passports by a Jamaican man whom they met on a beach in Montego Bay. Edlush Aiko, a 27-year-old mechanic, and his wife, Enka, a 21-year-old hairdresser ,were arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport on April 20, after they reportedly tendered the fake passports to airport officials.

