April 6: Man posing as crew member busted at JFK Airport with $85K worth of cocaine in suitcase

The traveler may have been inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Catch Me if You Can', but fortunately U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport have seen this movie before. CBP officers intercepted passenger Mario Hudson, a citizen of Jamaica, on March 27, as he was arriving from Kingston, Jamaica.

Chicago, IL

