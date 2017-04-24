Animation training programme launched in Jamaica

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr Andrew Wheatley , speaks with : Nandi Hilton; President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation , Diane Edwards; and Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Carlos ArguISello Foundation and Studio C, Carlos ArguISello at the launch of the Creative Industries Education and Employment Programme , on April 19 in New Kingston. The CIEEP aims to train persons in 3D animation for feature films.

