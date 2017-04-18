Amir on fire for Pakistan

Amir on fire for Pakistan

PAKISTAN left-arm paceman Mohammad Amir claimed his first five-wicket haul since returning from a five-year ban on a rain-shortened second day of the first Test against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday. Only 11.3 overs were bowled, with the home team advancing to 278 for nine wickets at a soggy Sabina Park.

