Amir on fire for Pakistan
PAKISTAN left-arm paceman Mohammad Amir claimed his first five-wicket haul since returning from a five-year ban on a rain-shortened second day of the first Test against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday. Only 11.3 overs were bowled, with the home team advancing to 278 for nine wickets at a soggy Sabina Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC