American Friends of Jamaica working to - reduce violence in the west

Monica Ladd , director of the American Friends of Jamaica, presents Dr Kim Scott of the Child Resiliency Programme with a grant cheque during a ceremony at the United States Embassy in St Andrew on Monday. Margaret Little Wilson, administrator of the Alpha Institute, collects a grant cheque for US$50,000 from directors of the American Friends of Jamaica, Monica Ladd , and Jim Cada , at the United States Embassy in St Andrew on Monday.

