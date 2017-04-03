American Friends of Jamaica party with a purpose and raise thousands for charity

The American Friends of Jamaica raised more than $52,000 on behalf of education, healthcare and economic development programs in Jamaica during a star-studded charity gala, which also paid homage to two South Florida Jamaicans. "We are proud to be honoring the achievements of William Mahfood, a dynamic leader who lives his life generously; as well as Dr. Kevin Coy and Cheryl Wynter, outstanding members of South Florida's diaspora community," American Friends of Jamaica President Wendy Hart said about this year's charity gala, which took place on Saturday at the Four Seasons hotel in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.