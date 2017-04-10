Address driving factors in crime - an...

Address driving factors in crime - anthropologist

Anthropologist, Dr Herbert Gayle, has asserted that where Jamaican men live is a key determinant of whether they will be involved in criminal activities such as murder. He notes that the access to resources to commit crime afforded by urban centres helps to drive murder in some parishes.

