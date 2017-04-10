a Zones of Special Operationa Bill fo...

a Zones of Special Operationa Bill for Joint Select Committee

The Prime Minister has decided to refer his Law Reform Act 2017 to a Joint Select Committee of Parliament for review and report. Smith also announced five committee members from the House of Representatives - Government members Delroy Chuck, minister of justice ; Robert Montague, minister of national security; Floyd Green, Minister of State for education, youth and information; and Opposition members Peter Bunting, spokesman on national security and Fitz Jackson .

