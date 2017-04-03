A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE The high pressure ridge is expected to remain across Jamaica through to Thursday. As the high pressure system continues to interact with the low level jet stream south of the Jamaica, periods of gusty winds are to be expected across the island.
