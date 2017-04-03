43 questions for 'Babsy' Grange, Lisa...

43 questions for 'Babsy' Grange, Lisa Hanna seeks answers

The Opposition spokesperson on culture Lisa Hanna has presented a raft of questions for her government counterpart Olivia 'Babsy' Grange amid the controversy over spending at the culture ministry. In Parliament this week Hanna accused Grange of leading a "culture of extravagance" claiming there was nepotism and corruption in the distribution of contracts for the independence celebrations.

