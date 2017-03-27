$1-m scholarship announced in honour ...

$1-m scholarship announced in honour of late JLP senator

56 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday announced that the ruling Jamaica Labour Party will establish a journalism scholarship worth $1 million, to honour the memory of its late political education officer Joseph McPherson. Holness made the statement as he delivered a tribute to McPherson, who headed the party's educational institution, the Jamaica Institute of Political Education .

Chicago, IL

