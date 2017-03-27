Young men reject quotas for women in politics

The introduction of a quota system in the political landscape to facilitate a greater number of women at all levels of politics, has been shunned by a group of young men, majority of whom stated that gender presented no barrier to political aspirations. The group voiced their opinions Tuesday at The Gleaner's North Street base during a forum centred on young people and their interest or lack thereof in the Jamaican democratic process.

