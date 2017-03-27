World's largest floating book fair to...

World's largest floating book fair to return to Jamaica after seven years

M V Logos Hope , the world's largest floating book fair, is slated to return to Kingston and Montego Bay, St James, from May 12 to July 2 with 5,000 different titles of books for sale to the general public, all below market prices. The books for sale will cover a range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cooking, medicine, languages, as well as children's titles, academic texts, dictionaries, Bibles and more.

