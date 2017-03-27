World's largest floating book fair to return to Jamaica after seven years
M V Logos Hope , the world's largest floating book fair, is slated to return to Kingston and Montego Bay, St James, from May 12 to July 2 with 5,000 different titles of books for sale to the general public, all below market prices. The books for sale will cover a range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cooking, medicine, languages, as well as children's titles, academic texts, dictionaries, Bibles and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC