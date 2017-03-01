We must protect the vulnerable, says GG

Jamaica's governor general, Sir Patrick Allen, is urging members of the local Baptist fraternity to become more resolute in promoting orderly living in their respective communities as a way of blunting the spread of crime and violence. The governor general, who was bringing greetings at the closing service of 167th Annual Assembly of the Jamaica Baptist Union at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, said that the church needed to make a difference in its respective communities.

