UWI, UTech to collaborate on study of CRH crisis

Jamaica's two leading tertiary-level institutions, the University of the West Indies and the University of Technology , are to collaborate on a research document, using the crisis at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay as a case study. This was revealed by health minister Dr Christopher Tufton, following a tour of temporary facilities at the West Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventist on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

