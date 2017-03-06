'Traumatised' mother, 49, finds curried COCKROACH in meal

A mother-of-two claims she was left struggling to eat on a luxury five star holiday when she discovered a 'massive dead cockroach' cooked in her curry and saw a 'Basil Fawlty' waiter try to 'stamp on a mouse'. Sharon Duncan Granston had been eating a beef curry at the luxurious Club Hotel Riu in Negril, Jamaica, when she spotted what appeared to be a two-and-a-half-inch insect lying on the plate.

