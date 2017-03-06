'Traumatised' mother, 49, finds curri...

'Traumatised' mother, 49, finds curried COCKROACH in meal

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A mother-of-two claims she was left struggling to eat on a luxury five star holiday when she discovered a 'massive dead cockroach' cooked in her curry and saw a 'Basil Fawlty' waiter try to 'stamp on a mouse'. Sharon Duncan Granston had been eating a beef curry at the luxurious Club Hotel Riu in Negril, Jamaica, when she spotted what appeared to be a two-and-a-half-inch insect lying on the plate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC