Tourism Ministry braces for 4.2m visitors in 2017

The Ministry of Tourism says that their sector and allied industries have been put on alert to prepare for 4.2 million visitors this year. The ministry in a release stated that the target represents a five per cent increase on the 3.84 million tourists the country received in 2016.

Chicago, IL

