Tory Lanez, Mavado added to Sumfest line-up
Downsound Entertainment, organisers of Reggae Sumfest, has announced that reggae-inspired artiste Tory Lanez and dancehall heavyweight Mavado are the latest additions to the 25th staging of the festival, set for July 16-22. Lanez and Mavado are expected to appear on the show on Night 1, Saturday, July 22, inside the Catherine Hall Complex, Montego Bay.
