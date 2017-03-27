Therapedic makes inroads in hotel market

23 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Bedding company Therapedic Caribbean has been contracted to outfit the Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay, an arrangement that is expected to run for another two years. Aswad Morgan, director of Therapedic Caribbean, says they completed the contract in January but only announced it now after sufficient customer feedback.

Chicago, IL

