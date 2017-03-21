Thank you for your assurance, Prime Minister
After our editorial of March 12, 2017 asking "Is there sufficient Jamaican involvement in Chinese constructions projects?", we are very reassured by Prime Minister Andrew Holness's subsequent statement on the issue. Mr Holness on Friday said definitively that the plans for a new parliamentary complex at National Heroes' Circle would draw on "the expertise of all relevant local skill sets".
