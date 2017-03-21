Thank you for your assurance, Prime M...

Thank you for your assurance, Prime Minister

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

After our editorial of March 12, 2017 asking "Is there sufficient Jamaican involvement in Chinese constructions projects?", we are very reassured by Prime Minister Andrew Holness's subsequent statement on the issue. Mr Holness on Friday said definitively that the plans for a new parliamentary complex at National Heroes' Circle would draw on "the expertise of all relevant local skill sets".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC