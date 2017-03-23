Successful first Jamaica Women in Theatre Festival
Chris McFarlane and Brian Johnson read Sylvia Wynter's 'Maskarade' during the inaugural Jamaica Women in Theatre Festival at Phoenix Theatre, Haining Road, New Kingston, on Sunday. About the time El Numero Uno was closing in the drama school's Dennis Scott Theatre last Sunday, over in The Blue Room at Phoenix Theatre on Haining Road, New Kingston, the Jamaica Women in Theatre Festival was wrapping up a successful week of activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC