Successful first Jamaica Women in Theatre Festival

Chris McFarlane and Brian Johnson read Sylvia Wynter's 'Maskarade' during the inaugural Jamaica Women in Theatre Festival at Phoenix Theatre, Haining Road, New Kingston, on Sunday. About the time El Numero Uno was closing in the drama school's Dennis Scott Theatre last Sunday, over in The Blue Room at Phoenix Theatre on Haining Road, New Kingston, the Jamaica Women in Theatre Festival was wrapping up a successful week of activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.