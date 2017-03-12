Spaceships, vegan food and branches of marijuana - in Jamaica with reggae's legends

To hear one of the best roots reggae albums to come out of Kingston, Jamaica, this spring, you have to drive a long way from Trench Town. In fact, you have to leave the city altogether and head up high into the mountains that surround it.Not every taxi is keen on making the trip, so you might want to enlist a local's help and hope their car's suspension can take it the vehicle I find myself in seems to have given up on the concept of suspension long ago, the undercarriage cracking as we bounce along the potholes.

