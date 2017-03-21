Some Jamaicans are nasty! - NSWMA executive director

The man sitting as the head of the organisation charged with public cleaning and solid waste management has labelled some Jamaicans as out-and-out "nasty". Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority Audley Gordon has given that tag to persons who believe that it is totally all right to dump garbage illegally, especially in gullies, and who are under the big misconception that others get jobs to clean up after them.

