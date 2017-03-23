'Sky climbers'! - Risky ride to clean high-rise buildings
Easy as 1-2-3 is what 'sky climber' Sherman Anderson seems to be saying as he cleans the windows on a high-rise building in New Kingston. It is not a job for the faint of heart, but it is one which Rudolph Murray and Sherman Anderson enjoy, so much so that they have been doing it for at least 10 years each.
