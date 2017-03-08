Skully created history in J'can popul...

Skully created history in J'can popular music

Read more: The Gleaner

Scully performing with Bunny at he Heart of Ska show, held at the Jamaica Festival Village, Ranny Williams Centre, Hope Road, on Saturday, August 2, 2014. The name Noel Simms may mean little to many persons, but once the name Skully is mentioned, most people, especially those in the vintage music circles, would know exactly who is being referred to.

Chicago, IL

