Sister Mary Paschal a " what a life

Sister Mary Paschal a " what a life

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

In this week celebrating International Women's Day, we visit the legendary Sister Mary Paschal Figueroa, a Religious Sister of Mercy whose life started at the end of World War I in 1918. When we arrive at the Claver Home for retired nuns at Mount Mercy, in the cool hills of Widcombe, St Andrew, she pushes her wheeled walker to meet me and says with a twinkle, "Do you like my BMW?" Yes, the 98-year-old Sister Paschal's wit and memory are quite intact, as she recounts her early life in Panama, and her zigzag throughout Jamaica as teacher, principal and hospital administrator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Sun Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC