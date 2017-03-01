Sister Mary Paschal a " what a life

In this week celebrating International Women's Day, we visit the legendary Sister Mary Paschal Figueroa, a Religious Sister of Mercy whose life started at the end of World War I in 1918. When we arrive at the Claver Home for retired nuns at Mount Mercy, in the cool hills of Widcombe, St Andrew, she pushes her wheeled walker to meet me and says with a twinkle, "Do you like my BMW?" Yes, the 98-year-old Sister Paschal's wit and memory are quite intact, as she recounts her early life in Panama, and her zigzag throughout Jamaica as teacher, principal and hospital administrator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.