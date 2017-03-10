Shaw opens budget debate today

Shaw opens budget debate today

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Audley Shaw will today open the 2017/18 budget debate in Gordon House, in what he said yesterday will address the 'journey to prosperity'. Highlights of budget speeches have traditionally focused on the revenue measures, which come at the end of the debate, showing how the Government plans to finance its expenditures.

Chicago, IL

