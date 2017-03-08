Shades of Dance

Shades of Dance

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

That is what Desmond Richardson and his dance company, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, are promising audiences attending their performances at Little Theatre in Kingston today and tomorrow. The 23-year-old company are here courtesy of Pli For The Arts, a Jamaican organisation dedicated to bringing international talent to local stages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC