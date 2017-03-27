Scotia refocuses on talent, client re...

Scotia refocuses on talent, client retention

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

As the competition spikes in the wealth management market, Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited is indicating that it plans to protect its own flank by focusing on both client and key staff. "In particular, we are keenly aware of the heightened competition from other institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC