Sandals employee, Sans Souci triumph at Tourism Service Excellence awards - News

Sandals Royal Plantation spa therapist Simone Folkes walked away with the 2016 Tourism Service Excellence Programme National Individual Champion award Saturday night. Folkes, who had topped the Ocho Rios area going into the finals, won from a strong field which included scuba instructor Granville Edwards of Negril Adventures; Kingston area representative Wilfred Chambers, a tour guide at Bob Marley Museum; Troy Thaxter, a lifeguard at Trident Hotel in Port Antonio, Portland; and Montego Bay's Winsome Wynter, a customs officer.

