Sandals employee, Sans Souci triumph ...

Sandals employee, Sans Souci triumph at Tourism Service Excellence awards - News

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Sandals Royal Plantation spa therapist Simone Folkes walked away with the 2016 Tourism Service Excellence Programme National Individual Champion award Saturday night. Folkes, who had topped the Ocho Rios area going into the finals, won from a strong field which included scuba instructor Granville Edwards of Negril Adventures; Kingston area representative Wilfred Chambers, a tour guide at Bob Marley Museum; Troy Thaxter, a lifeguard at Trident Hotel in Port Antonio, Portland; and Montego Bay's Winsome Wynter, a customs officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Sun Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,333 • Total comments across all topics: 279,366,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC