'Same old 'bruk down' PNP bus' - Shaw describes...

Audley Shaw, minister of finance and public service, greets party supprters at the Olympic Gardens Civic Centre after speaking at the Jamaica Labour Party Area One Council meeting in the West Central St Andrew constituency yesterday. Labelling yesterday's long-awaited transition of leadership within the People's National Party as the "same old bruk-down PNP bus, different driver", Finance and Public Service Minister Audley Shaw vibrantly attempted to cement in the minds of party supporters information on what he described as the dismal track record of the opposition party.

