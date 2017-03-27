'Same old 'bruk down' PNP bus' - Shaw...

'Same old 'bruk down' PNP bus' - Shaw describes...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Audley Shaw, minister of finance and public service, greets party supprters at the Olympic Gardens Civic Centre after speaking at the Jamaica Labour Party Area One Council meeting in the West Central St Andrew constituency yesterday. Labelling yesterday's long-awaited transition of leadership within the People's National Party as the "same old bruk-down PNP bus, different driver", Finance and Public Service Minister Audley Shaw vibrantly attempted to cement in the minds of party supporters information on what he described as the dismal track record of the opposition party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,876,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC