Salute to 173 - Dominican Republic Independence Day
Director of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Patricia Evering sandwiched between two handsome gentlemen, Senator Tom Tavares-Finson and the Russian Embassy's Andrey Dryakin. Honourary consul of Thailand, Thalila Lyn , discusses Ambassador German's artwork with Belgium Ambassador Guy Sevrin, while Marcia Gilbert-Roberts looks on.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
