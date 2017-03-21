Regional energy efficiency building c...

Regional energy efficiency building code project to be launched in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- A regional project team , established to develop a regional energy efficiency building code , among other mandates, will be launched in Kingston, Jamaica, next week. The launch and the first face-to-face working meeting with the contracted consultant will be held 30-31 March, at the Jamaica Bureau of Standards.

Chicago, IL

