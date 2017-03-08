Real sweetheart deal! - Auditor general slams UDC for questionable decisions in Oceana Hotel sale
Almost one year after Finance Minister Audley Shaw dubbed it a "sweetheart deal", Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis has slammed the Urban Development Corporation for its handling of the 2014 sale of the downtown Kingston building which once housed the Oceana Hotel, and the lease of the Jamaica Conference Centre multi-storey car park as part of the deal. In a special report tabled in the House of Representatives last Thursday, Monroe Ellis outlined a slew of questionable decisions in the $385-million sale of the property and the 25-year lease of the car park for a meagre $15 million over the first 10 years.
