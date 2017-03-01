Rainforest Seafoods promotes healthy lifestyle at Iris Gelly
Natasha Parchment-Clarke, corporate trainer at Rainforest Seafoods, paints a Jamaican flag on the face of a student at the Rainforest Seafoods 'Brain Food' luncheon for the students at Iris Gelly Primary School during Jamaica Day recently. Fish is a rich source of nutrients needed for young bodies and play an important role in helping to prevent many diseases later in life.
