Rainforest fest was a hit
PROMOTERS of the fouth staging of the Rainforest Seafood Festival are pleased with Ash Wednesday's staging held at Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay, St James. Over 10,000 patrons flocked the venue for the family entertainment event, first held in 2013, which climaxed with a stage show.
