R Kelly For This Year's Groovin In The Park

KINGSTON, Jamaica - R Kelly, the king of contemporary soul music, is headliner for this year's Groovin In The Park, which returns to Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York on June 25. "R Kelly is excited about Groovin In The Park and we are equally excited about having him on our line up. We went after him in 2012 but it never worked out, but this year we were able to seal the deal," read a statement from promoters.

