R Kelly For This Year's Groovin In Th...

R Kelly For This Year's Groovin In The Park

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

KINGSTON, Jamaica - R Kelly, the king of contemporary soul music, is headliner for this year's Groovin In The Park, which returns to Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York on June 25. "R Kelly is excited about Groovin In The Park and we are equally excited about having him on our line up. We went after him in 2012 but it never worked out, but this year we were able to seal the deal," read a statement from promoters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC