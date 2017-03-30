Quickies

Read more: The Gleaner

Stephen Hill , CEO of CINTV, speaks with Kirk Buchanan, deputy CEO at The Creative Production and Training Centre Limited , and Chantal Hylton-Tonnes, CEO at CPTC, shortly after the signing of a two-year distribution deal with CINTV, New York, for CPTC's flagship programme, 'Hill 'n' Gully Ride'. Following a rigorous application process, 15 local film-makers were selected to participate in the British Council's script development workshop for experienced film professionals, held in partnership with JAMPRO and the Jamaica Film and TV Association from March 1-5, in Kingston.

