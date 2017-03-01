Prince Harry knocks over drinks Moonw...

Prince Harry knocks over drinks Moonwalking at wedding

James Comey turns on Trump: FBI director 'asks Justice Department to publicly REJECT Trump's sensational claim that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower' Prince of pop! Harry collides with a waitress and sends a drinks tray flying after Moonwalking in front of Meghan at Jamaican wedding reception Prince Harry was enjoying a rare rest with girlfriend Meghan Markle by his side in his Paradise hideaway after the energetic three-day wedding festivities for one of his closest friends. Few would have taken issue with the Prince for putting his feet up after he let loose on the dance floor at the party when he gave a lively performance of the 'Moonwalk' made famous by the late Michael Jackson.

