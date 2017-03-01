Prince Harry in Jamaica for wedding
Prince Harry has reportedly touched down on Jamaican soil to attend his best friend, Tom 'Skipp' Inskip's wedding in Montego Bay, St James. The Prince, who is making his second trip to Jamaica, arrived on the island yesterday.
