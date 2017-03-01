Prince Harry enjoys a dip in the ocean with Meghan

The tender moment Harry and Meghan held hands in public for the first time: Video captures dapper prince and his stunning girlfriend as they attend his friend's wedding in the Jamaican sunshine 'Do you know who I am?': Potential top 10 NFL pick linebacker is 'sent home from combine after having a heated argument about waiting in line for a medical exam' Obama DENIES Trump's sensational 'Nixon/Watergate' phone tapping claims: The ex-president DID NOT order Donald's phones tapped at Trump Tower, says his spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.