Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show S...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Sweet PDA at His Friend's Jamaican Wedding

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Popsugar

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took another a big step in their relationship on Friday - he brought her as his date to his best friend's wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The two met up in the Caribbean to watch Harry's childhood friend Tom "Skippy" Inskip - who was popularly known as Harry's "wingman" - tie the knot with literary agent Lara Hughes-Young.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) 17 hr Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC