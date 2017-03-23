Police mourn death of senior member's son
The police fraternity has joined one of its senior members in mourning the loss of her son, who was one of the latest victims of the rampant killings in St James. Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Ross, who is the son of one of the heads of a branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, along with the driver of the Toyota Corolla taxi in which he was travelling, was shot and killed at about 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
