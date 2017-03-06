Phillipsa s age should not be a conce...

Phillipsa s age should not be a concern, says Junor

Read more: Jamaica Observer

In less than a month Dr Peter Phillips will be at the helm of the People's National Party . Phillips, 67, is set to replace the 71-year-old President Portia Simpson Miller when she makes her exit on April 2. Phillips's age has been identified by some as a reason he may not have been the best choice to take on the rebuilding and renewal of the PNP, which has been around since 1938.

